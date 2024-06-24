Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Invests $13.51 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $94.43. 5,247,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,265. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.