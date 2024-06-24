Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,844,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,765 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,280.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIAL stock remained flat at $17.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,571. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

