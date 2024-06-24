Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,427,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 130,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 151,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,222. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.