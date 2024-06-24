KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates restated an underperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in KB Home by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after buying an additional 305,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in KB Home by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

