Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $116.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.