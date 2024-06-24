Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN) Insider Acquires £17,500 in Stock

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,236.34).
Kendrick Resources Trading Up 12.5 %
Kendrick Resources stock opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Monday. Kendrick Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25.
About Kendrick Resources
