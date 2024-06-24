KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Down 2.2 %

KLA stock traded down $17.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $798.97. The stock had a trading volume of 291,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,879 shares of company stock worth $21,743,883 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

