Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of -0.68. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
