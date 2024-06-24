Kyrrex Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Kyrrex has a market cap of $25.15 million and $98,985.95 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Kyrrex token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyrrex directly using U.S. dollars.

