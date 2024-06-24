L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after buying an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,870,000 after buying an additional 40,448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $225.51. 796,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,891. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,898 shares of company stock worth $27,046,967. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.