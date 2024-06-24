Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $1,325.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $981.29.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $1,050.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $950.75 and a 200 day moving average of $896.41. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,989 shares of company stock worth $1,904,810 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

