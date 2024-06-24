Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Increased to C$180.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
