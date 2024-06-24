Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Increased to C$180.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LAS.A

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

About Lassonde Industries

Shares of LAS.A stock traded up C$4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$146.10. 1,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$98.00 and a 12-month high of C$159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of -0.16.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.