Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
