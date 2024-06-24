Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 5,204 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 544.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $32,439,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,302 shares of company stock valued at $154,932,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $4.33 on Monday, reaching $240.73. 3,868,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,371. The stock has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

