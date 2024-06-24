Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 460.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $477.77. 104,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,233. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $493.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

