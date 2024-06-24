Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,402. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.65 and its 200 day moving average is $352.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.