Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.