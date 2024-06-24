Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 560,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,269. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.