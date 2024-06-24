Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $471.51. 1,027,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,562. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.71 and its 200 day moving average is $449.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

