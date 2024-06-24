Loop Capital Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $130.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.64.
Baidu Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
