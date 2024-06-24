Loop Capital Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $130.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.64.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

BIDU stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. Baidu has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.