LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.68. 894,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

