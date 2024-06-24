Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Macarthur Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.96.
About Macarthur Minerals
Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macarthur Minerals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.