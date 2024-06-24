Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

MCBC stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

