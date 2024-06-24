MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.31

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.31 and last traded at $107.74, with a volume of 137250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at $718,258,221.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,715,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

