Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,301.05 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson purchased 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,301.05.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Bruce Norman Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,411.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Bruce Norman Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,340.00.

Shares of MRE stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,173. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.65. The company has a market cap of C$887.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRE. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

