Matt Fortin Sells 511 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $915.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $932.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.08. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

