MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $136,331.97 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $136,331.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MXCT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. 517,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,533. The company has a market cap of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MXCT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MXCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 584,372 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 1,888,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 369,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 490,491 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.