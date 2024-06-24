Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at SVB Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MREO has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $3,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.