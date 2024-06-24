Mesoblast’s (MESO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $800.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.46. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

