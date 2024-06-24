Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lifted by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 351.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.91. 13,510,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601,334. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.58 and a 200 day moving average of $450.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,223 shares of company stock valued at $115,501,591. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

