MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $266.79 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.92 or 0.00078360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $266.79 million and $18.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,869.50 or 0.99991941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.45828666 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $10,675,822.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

