MetisDAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.12 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $48.09 or 0.00078264 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $273.47 million and approximately $20.12 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,428.42 or 0.99968032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.45828666 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $10,675,822.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

