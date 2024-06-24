Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:MXC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.
In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $127,063. Insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
