Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MXC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Insider Transactions at Mexco Energy

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $127,063. Insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

