MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $1,880.00 at TD Cowen

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,098.40.

MSTR opened at $1,483.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -221.46 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $301.08 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,425.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,098.41.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

