Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 164,619 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,619 shares during the period. Exelon comprises 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Exelon worth $58,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

