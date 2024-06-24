Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.95. 5,958,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $164.03. The company has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,434,996 shares of company stock worth $1,069,616,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

