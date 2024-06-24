Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $36,823,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.99. 2,312,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,041. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $111.27 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

