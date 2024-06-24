Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $29.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $56,223,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,821.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

WMB stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. 7,510,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

