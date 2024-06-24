Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $28.17. 5,600,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

