Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 69.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 99.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

