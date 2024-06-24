Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $39.35 Million Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 497,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,347,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 54.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $72.84. 576,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,535. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

