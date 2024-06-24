Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 44,176 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 44,176 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $50,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after buying an additional 622,108 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. 908,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,543. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.