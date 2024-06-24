Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 9,074 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,793. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

