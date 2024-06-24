Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,871 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.30% of Hess Midstream worth $24,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,550,000 after acquiring an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 83,777 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 377,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 156,215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 90,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.49. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.10%.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

