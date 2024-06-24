Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.91. 3,655,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.