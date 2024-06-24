Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Plans Final Dividend of $0.06

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Mirvac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.90.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mirvac Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.