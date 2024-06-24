Mizuho Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $176.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $150.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

