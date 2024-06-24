MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. MOBOX has a market cap of $72.98 million and $6.92 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,004,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,463,310 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

