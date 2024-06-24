Morgan Stanley Boosts Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $7.50

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEXA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $579.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

