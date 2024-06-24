Morgan Stanley Cuts Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target to $19.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $16.64 on Friday. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,004.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 131,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Afya by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Afya by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

