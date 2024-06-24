Morgan Stanley Cuts Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target to $19.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Afya Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $16.64 on Friday. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya
About Afya
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Afya
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.